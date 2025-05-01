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Percentiles & Quartiles
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Percentiles & Quartiles
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3. Describing Data Numerically / Percentiles & Quartiles / Problem 2
Problem 2
The measure defined by
Q
3
−
Q
1
Q_3-Q_1
is best described as which of the following?
A
Sample variance
B
Interquartile range
C
Mean absolute deviation
D
Coefficient of variation
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