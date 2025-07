Find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as "minutes") in your results. The following data represent the duration (in minutes) of workout sessions completed by a group of individuals at a fitness center over a week:

30, 45, 60, 50, 40, 55, 70, 35, 65, 50, 42 \text{30, 45, 60, 50, 40, 55, 70, 35, 65, 50, 42}

What do the results tell us about the variation in workout durations?