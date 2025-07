Use the given list of the battery life durations (in hours) for 25 different laptops to find the value of the quartile indicated below.

| 2.1 | 2.3 | 2.5 | 2.7 | 3.0 |

| 3.2 | 3.4 | 3.6 | 3.8 | 4.0 |

| 4.2 | 4.5 | 4.7 | 4.9 | 5.1 |

| 5.3 | 5.5 | 5.7 | 5.9 | 6.2 |

| 6.4 | 6.6 | 6.8 | 7.0 | 7.5 |

Q3