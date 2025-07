The weights (in grams) of a sample of apples randomly sorted from a basket are given below. Use the range rule of thumb to estimate the standard deviation of all the 350 350 apples in the basket. Compare the estimated standard deviation to the measured one of 5.12 g 5.12\:\text{g} .





145.3 , 149.2 , 152.0 , 154.5 , 157.3 , 158.1 , 161.2 , 163.5 , 166.0 , 167.8 145.3, 149.2, 152.0, 154.5, 157.3, 158.1, 161.2, 163.5, 166.0, 167.8