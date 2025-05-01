Skip to main content
3. Describing Data Numerically / Standard Deviation / Problem 7
Problem 7

A research team records the systolic blood pressure (in units of millimeters of mercury) and resting heart rates (in units of beats per minute) of eight marathon runners. The blood pressures are 118118, 122122, 120120, 116116, 124124, 119119, 121121, and 117117. The heart rates are 5858, 6262, 6060, 5656, 6464, 5959, 6161, and 5757. Calculate the coefficient of variation for both blood pressure and heart rate. Which measurement is more variable relative to its mean?

