A research team records the systolic blood pressure (in units of millimeters of mercury) and resting heart rates (in units of beats per minute) of eight marathon runners. The blood pressures are 118 118 , 122 122 , 120 120 , 116 116 , 124 124 , 119 119 , 121 121 , and 117 117 . The heart rates are 58 58 , 62 62 , 60 60 , 56 56 , 64 64 , 59 59 , 61 61 , and 57 57 . Calculate the coefficient of variation for both blood pressure and heart rate. Which measurement is more variable relative to its mean?