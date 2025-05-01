The table below provides data on fuel efficiency (in miles per gallon) for different car models over time. A mathematical model is used to describe the trend in fuel efficiency.
Assume that the model will be used only for the scope of the given data, and consider only linear, quadratic, logarithmic, exponential, and power models. Construct a scatterplot and identify the best-fitting model.
ANNUAL RAINFALL
The following are the annual rainfall amounts (in millimeters) recorded in a city for each year beginning with 1995 (listed in order by row). Is there a trend? Construct a time-series graph to determine if there is a trend.
815, 902, 878, 956, 1012, 998, 1055, 1102, 1078, 1025, 1150, 1198, 1132, 1210, 1256, 1235, 1308, 1352, 1380, 1405
A survey was conducted to determine the favorite outdoor activities among a group of 500 people. The number of respondents who preferred each activity is as follows:
Hiking (150), Cycling (120), Fishing (80), Camping (90), Running (60)
Construct a pie chart as well as a Pareto chart to represent the data. Which graph does a better job of illustrating the data: Pareto chart or pie chart?
Below is a histogram representing the distribution of ages in a certain population. Each bar represents the number of individuals within a specific age group.
Does the display depict a normal distribution? Why or why not? What should be the expected shape of the histogram for a typical normal distribution?