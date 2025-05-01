ANNUAL RAINFALL

The following are the annual rainfall amounts (in millimeters) recorded in a city for each year beginning with 1995 (listed in order by row). Is there a trend? Construct a time-series graph to determine if there is a trend.





815, 902, 878, 956, 1012, 998, 1055, 1102, 1078, 1025, 1150, 1198, 1132, 1210, 1256, 1235, 1308, 1352, 1380, 1405