Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data / Problem 3
A survey was conducted to determine the favorite outdoor activities among a group of 500 people. The number of respondents who preferred each activity is as follows:
Hiking (150), Cycling (120), Fishing (80), Camping (90), Running (60)
Construct a pie chart as well as a Pareto chart to represent the data. Which graph does a better job of illustrating the data: Pareto chart or pie chart?
