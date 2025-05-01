Trigonometry
Determine whether the given identity is true or false.
cot(-x)cosx = sinx -cscx
Write the given trigonometric function in terms of cosx\cos x.
tanx\tan x
Write the following trigonometric expression in terms of sine and cosine. Express your answer in terms of xx only.
csc2x(1−sec2x)\csc^2x\left(1-\sec^2x\right)
Determine the value(s) of the given trigonometric expression if sinx=13\sin x=\frac13.
secx−cosxcosx\frac{\sec x-\cos x}{\cos x}
Simplify the given trigonometric expression.
tanxsinx+cotxcosx\frac{\tan x}{\sin x}+\frac{\cot x}{\cos x}sinxtanx+cosxcotx
Is the given equation an identity?
cos2x(1+tan2x)−1=0\cos^2x\left(1+\tan^2x\right)-1=0cos2x(1+tan2x)−1=0
1cscx−cotx=cscx+tanx\frac{1}{\csc x-\cot x}=\csc x+\tan x