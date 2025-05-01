Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations / Introduction to Trigonometric Identities / Problem 6

Is the given equation an identity?
cos2x(1+tan2x)1=0\cos^2x\left(1+\tan^2x\right)-1=0

Learn this concept