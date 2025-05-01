6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations / Introduction to Trigonometric Identities / Problem 4

Determine the value(s) of the given trigonometric expression if sin ⁡ x = 1 3 \sin x=\frac13 .

sec ⁡ x − cos ⁡ x cos ⁡ x \frac{\sec x-\cos x}{\cos x}