Problem 1.1.66
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 25𝜋 6
Problem 1.1.53
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
-210°
Problem 1.1.64
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 17𝜋 /5
Problem 1.1.71
In Exercises 71–74, find the length of the arc on a circle of radius r intercepted by a central angle θ. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 12 inches Central Angle, θ: θ = 45°
Problem 1.1.68
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -𝜋/40
Problem 1.1.62
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -760°
Problem 1.1.57
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. 395°
Problem 1.1.55
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
420°
Problem 1.1.70
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. - 38𝜋/9
Problem 1.1.59
In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -150°
Problem 1.1.51
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
120°
Problem 1.1.75
In Exercises 75–78, find the area of the sector of a circle of radius r formed by a central angle θ. Express area in terms of π. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 10 meters Central Angle, θ: θ = 18°
Problem 1.1.73
In Exercises 71–74, find the length of the arc on a circle of radius r intercepted by a central angle θ. Express arc length in terms of 𝜋. Then round your answer to two decimal places. Radius, r: 8 feet Central Angle, θ: θ = 225°
Problem 1.1.50
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
14𝜋/3
Problem 1
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 135°
Problem 4
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 87.177°
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋
Problem 6
In Exercises 1–6, the measure of an angle is given. Classify the angle as acute, right, obtuse, or straight. 𝜋/2
Problem 7
In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 10 inches Arc Length, s: 40 inches
Problem 9
In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 6 yards Arc Length, s: 8 yards
Problem 12
In Exercises 7–12, find the radian measure of the central angle of a circle of radius r that intercepts an arc of length s. Radius, r: 1 meter Arc Length, s: 600 centimeters
Problem 27
In Exercises 21–28, convert each angle in radians to degrees. -3𝜋
Problem 29
In Exercises 29–34, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Round to two decimal places. 18°
Problem 32
In Exercises 29–34, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Round to two decimal places. -50°
Problem 35
In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places. 2 radians
Problem 37
In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places. 𝜋/13 radians
Problem 39
In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.
-4.8 radians
Problem 40
In Exercises 35–40, convert each angle in radians to degrees. Round to two decimal places.
-5.2 radians
Problem 41
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
7𝜋/6
Problem 43
In Exercises 41–56, use the circle shown in the rectangular coordinate system to draw each angle in standard position. State the quadrant in which the angle lies. When an angle's measure is given in radians, work the exercise without converting to degrees.
3𝜋/4
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
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