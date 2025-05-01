Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition

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Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
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Trigonometry - Blitzer 3th Trigonometry - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions203 solutions
Ch. 2 - Graphs of the Trigonometric Functions; Inverse Trigonometric Functions154 solutions
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations165 solutions
Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors138 solutions
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations189 solutions