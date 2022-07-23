Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
tan θ = 6.4358841
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
tan θ = 6.4358841
Use a calculator to evaluate each expression. 2 sin 25°13' cos 25°13' - sin 50°26'
Use a calculator to approximate the value of each expression. Give answers to six decimal places. In Exercises 21–28, simplify the expression before using the calculator. See Example 1. cot 183° 48'
CONCEPT PREVIEW Match the measure of bearing in Column I with the appropriate graph in Column II.
I. S 70° W
II. 1. A. B. C. 2. S 70° W 3. 4. D. E. F. 5. 6. 7. G. H. 8. 9. 10. I. J.
Concept Check The two methods of expressing bearing can be interpreted using a rectangular coordinate system. Suppose that an observer for a radar station is located at the origin of a coordinate system. Find the bearing of an airplane located at each point. Express the bearing using both methods. (-4, 0)
Find a value of θ in the interval [0°, 90°) that satisfies each statement. Give answers in decimal degrees to six decimal places. See Example 2.
csc θ = 1.3861147