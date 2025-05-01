Problem 7

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of y = 3 + 5 cos (x + π/5) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = cos x horizontally ________ unit(s) to the __________, (right/left) stretching it vertically by a factor of ________, and then shifting it vertically ________ unit(s) __________. (up/down)