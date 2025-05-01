Problem 4
The point (π/4, 1) lies on the graph of y = tan x. Therefore, the point _______ lies on the graph of y = tan⁻¹ x.
Problem 9
Find the exact value of each real number y. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―√2/2)
Problem 13
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ 0
Problem 14
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ (―1)
Problem 15
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cos⁻¹ (―1)
Problem 17
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = tan⁻¹ 1
Problem 19
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arctan 0
Problem 21
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsin (―√3/2)
Problem 23
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arccos (―√3/2)
Problem 25
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sin⁻¹ √3
Problem 27
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = cot⁻¹ (―1)
Problem 29
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ (―2)
Problem 31
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = arcsec (2√3)/3
Problem 33
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = sec⁻¹ 1
Problem 35
Find the exact value of each real number y if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
y = csc⁻¹ √2/2
Problem 37
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arctan (-1)
Problem 39
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arcsin (-√3/2)
Problem 41
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = arccos (-1/2)
Problem 43
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-√3/3)
Problem 45
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = csc⁻¹ (-2)
Problem 47
Find the degree measure of θ if it exists. Do not use a calculator.
θ = sin⁻¹ 2
Problem 49
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = sin⁻¹ (-0.13349122)
Problem 51
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = arccos (-0.39876459)
Problem 53
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = csc⁻¹ 1.9422833
Problem 55
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = cot⁻¹ (-0.60724226)
Problem 57
Use a calculator to approximate each value in decimal degrees.
θ = tan⁻¹ (-7.7828641)
Problem 59
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = arcsin 0.92837781
Problem 61
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = cos⁻¹ (―0.32647891)
Problem 63
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = arctan 1.1111111
Problem 65
Use a calculator to approximate each real number value. (Be sure the calculator is in radian mode.)
y = cot⁻¹ (―0.92170128)
Ch. 6 - Inverse Circular Functions and Trigonometric Equations
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