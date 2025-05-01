Problem 1
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. One degree, written 1°, represents ____________ of a complete rotation.
Problem 6
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. One minute, written 1' , is ________________ of a degree.
Problem 11
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 30°
Problem 13
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 45°
Problem 15
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 54°
Problem 16
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 10°
Problem 18
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 89°
Problem 19
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 14° 20'
Problem 22
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 50° 40' 50"
Problem 23
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Problem 24
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Problem 25
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Problem 26
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Problem 27
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Problem 28
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Problem 29
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 supplementary angles with measures 10𝓍 + 7 and 7𝓍 + 3 degrees
Problem 30
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 supplementary angles with measures 6𝓍 - 4 and 8𝓍 - 12 degrees
Problem 31
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 complementary angles with measures 9𝓍 + 6 and 3𝓍 degrees
Problem 32
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 complementary angles with measures 3𝓍 ― 5 and 6𝓍 ― 40 degrees
Problem 33
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times.
Problem 35
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 3:15
Problem 37
Find the measure of the smaller angle formed by the hands of a clock at the following times. 8:20
Problem 40
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'
Problem 42
Perform each calculation.
110° 25' + 32° 55'
Problem 43
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'
Problem 45
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 51° 28'
Problem 46
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 17° 13'
Problem 50
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 90° ― 36° 18' 47"
Problem 52
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 55° 30' + 12° 44' ― 8° 15'
Problem 54
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. See Example 4(a). 82° 30'
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
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