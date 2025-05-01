Problem 1
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set {0, 1, 2, 3, ...} describes the set of _________.
Problem 2
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set containing no elements is the _______, symbolized _______.
Problem 3
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The opposite, or negative, of a number is its _______.
Problem 4
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The distance on a number line from a number to 0 is the _________ of the number.
Problem 11
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {x|x is a whole number less than 6}
Problem 13
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {z|z is a natural number greater than 4}
Problem 15
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {z|z is an integer less than or equal to 4}
Problem 17
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {a|a is an even integer greater than 8}
Problem 18
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {k|k is an odd integer less than 1}
Problem 19
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {p|p is a number whose absolute value is 4}
Problem 21
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {x|x is an irrational number that is also rational}
Problem 23
Use set-builder notation to describe each set. See Example 2. (More than one description is possible.) {2, 4, 6, 8}
Problem 25
Use set-builder notation to describe each set. See Example 2. (More than one description is possible.) {4, 8, 12, 16,...}
Problem 27
Concept Check Let A = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}, B = {1, 3, 5,}, C = {1, 6}, and D = {4}. Find each set. a. A ∩ D b. B ∩ C c. B ∩ A d. C ∩ A
Problem 29
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. See Example 3. Natural numbers
Problem 30
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Whole numbers
Problem 31
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers
Problem 32
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Rational numbers
Problem 33
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Irrational numbers
Problem 34
Let A = {-6, -12⁄4, -5⁄8, -√3, 0, ¼, 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Real numbers
Problem 37
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((x² + x) / 5) • 25 / (xy + y)
Problem 47
For what value(s) of x is |x| = 4 true?
Problem 49
Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. 6
Problem 51
Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. -6⁄5
Problem 52
Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. 0.16
Problem 53
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |-8|
Problem 55
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. |3⁄2|
Problem 57
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|5|
Problem 59
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|-2|
Ch. R - Algebra Review
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