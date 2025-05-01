Skip to main content
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Fractional Compositions and Concentrations / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the acid dissociation constant (Ka) relate to the equilibrium of a weak acid?
A
Ka is irrelevant to the equilibrium of weak acids.
B
Ka measures the temperature change during acid dissociation.
C
Ka is used to express the ratio of ionized to non-ionized forms of the acid.
D
Ka determines the color of the acid solution.
