12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
Problem 9
Synthesize a scenario where the addition of a weak acid to a solution containing sodium carbonate increases the solubility of carbonic acid.
A
The weak acid has no effect on the solubility of carbonic acid.
B
The weak acid donates protons, converting carbonate ions to carbonic acid, increasing solubility.
C
The weak acid forms a precipitate with carbonate ions, decreasing solubility.
D
The weak acid increases the pH, decreasing solubility.
