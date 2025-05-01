Skip to main content
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Dependence of Solubility on pH / Problem 8
Problem 8
How does the charge of an ion affect its activity coefficient in a solution?
A
Charge has no effect on the activity coefficient.
B
The effect of charge is only significant for monovalent ions.
C
Higher charge leads to a higher activity coefficient.
D
Higher charge leads to a lower activity coefficient.
