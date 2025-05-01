Analytical Chemistry
A solution contains 0.10 M NaCl and is saturated with AgCl. What is the initial concentration of Cl- ions, and how does this affect the solubility of AgCl?
What role do non-common ions play in the solubility of an ionic compound?
How does ionic strength influence ion interactions in a solution?
What does an activity coefficient of 1 indicate about a solution?
Given ionic strengths of 0.05 and 0.10 with activity coefficients of 0.95 and 0.90 respectively, what is the interpolated activity coefficient for an ionic strength of 0.075?
How would you express the solubility product (Ksp) of a compound using activity coefficients?
How does an increase in temperature generally affect the ionization constant of water (Kw)?
Given that the Kw at 40 degrees Celsius is 2.92 x 10-14, analyze the relationship between H+ and OH- concentrations in a neutral solution at this temperature.
A solution contains 0.2 M Na2SO4. The activity coefficient for SO42- at this ionic strength is 0.75. Calculate the effective concentration of SO42- for pH calculations.