Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 9
Next
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts / Problem 2
Problem 2
What role do non-common ions play in the solubility of an ionic compound?
A
They increase solubility by reducing the effective concentration of ions.
B
They decrease solubility by forming a precipitate.
C
They increase solubility by increasing the temperature.
D
They have no effect on solubility.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer