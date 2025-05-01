Skip to main content
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Activity Coefficients / Problem 5
Problem 5
Given ionic strengths of 0.05 and 0.10 with activity coefficients of 0.95 and 0.90 respectively, what is the interpolated activity coefficient for an ionic strength of 0.075?
A
0.85
B
0.925
C
0.95
D
0.90
