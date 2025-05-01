Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 9
Next
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Activity Coefficients / Problem 4
Problem 4
What does an activity coefficient of 1 indicate about a solution?
A
The solution is non-ideal.
B
The solution is supersaturated.
C
The solution is unsaturated.
D
The solution is ideal.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer