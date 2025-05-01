Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / Ionic Strength of Soluble Salts / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does ionic strength influence ion interactions in a solution?
A
It weakens the interactions between ions.
B
It changes the pH of the solution.
C
It strengthens the interactions between ions.
D
It has no effect on ion interactions.
