Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 9
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / pH Revisited / Problem 9
Problem 9
A solution contains 0.2 M Na
2
SO
4
. The activity coefficient for SO
4
2-
at this ionic strength is 0.75. Calculate the effective concentration of SO
4
2-
for pH calculations.
A
0.15 M
B
0.25 M
C
0.20 M
D
0.10 M
AI tutor
0
Show Answer