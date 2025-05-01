Analytical Chemistry
Which of the following statements is true about Kb?
If the Ka of a weak acid is 3.2 x 10-7, what is its pKa?
Given a Kb value of 1.5 x 10-5 for a weak base, calculate the Ka of its conjugate acid at 25°C.
For a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.2 M and a Ka of 4.0 x 10-6, derive the equilibrium concentration of HA.
Why is water not included in the equilibrium expression for the dissociation of a weak acid?
If the pH of a solution is 2.8, what is the concentration of hydronium ions, [H3O+]?
Which of the following statements correctly describes how the properties of cations and anions affect the acidity or basicity of an ionic salt solution?
How does the strength of HF as an acid relate to the basicity of its conjugate base F-?
Given the ionic salt NH4Cl, evaluate the overall acidity or basicity of the solution.
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.1 M acetic acid (pKa = 4.76) and 0.1 M sodium acetate.
What is buffer capacity?
What are the components of a buffer system involving hypochlorous acid?