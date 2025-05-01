Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Ka and Kb of compounds / Problem 3
Problem 3

Given a Kb value of 1.5 x 10-5 for a weak base, calculate the Ka of its conjugate acid at 25°C.