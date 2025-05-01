Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 12
Next
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Ionic Salts of Weak Acids and Bases / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which of the following statements correctly describes how the properties of cations and anions affect the acidity or basicity of an ionic salt solution?
A
Cations and anions do not affect the acidity or basicity of a solution.
B
Cations can be basic, while anions can be acidic.
C
Both cations and anions can only be neutral.
D
Cations can be acidic or neutral, while anions can be basic or neutral.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer