8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Buffers / Problem 11
Problem 11
What is buffer capacity?
A
The ability of a buffer to neutralize only strong acids.
B
The ability of a buffer to change pH rapidly.
C
The ability of a buffer to neutralize only strong bases.
D
The ability of a buffer to resist changes in pH.
