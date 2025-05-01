Skip to main content
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Weak Acid-Base Equilibria / Problem 4
Problem 4

For a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.2 M and a Ka of 4.0 x 10-6, derive the equilibrium concentration of HA.