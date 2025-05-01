Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Buffers / Problem 10
Problem 10

Calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.1 M acetic acid (pKa = 4.76) and 0.1 M sodium acetate.