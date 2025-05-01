Analytical Chemistry
What is a buffer in the context of analytical chemistry?
How does a buffer stabilize the pH of a solution when a strong acid is added?
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.2 M formic acid (pKa = 3.75) and 0.1 M sodium formate.
How does the concentration of buffer components affect buffer capacity?
Which of the following buffer systems is most effective, given the concentrations: 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.01 M sodium acetate, or 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.1 M sodium acetate?