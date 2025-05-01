Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Buffers
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Buffers
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Buffers / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does a buffer stabilize the pH of a solution when a strong acid is added?
A
The strong acid is diluted by the buffer solution.
B
The conjugate base in the buffer neutralizes the strong acid.
C
The buffer increases the concentration of hydroxide ions.
D
The weak acid in the buffer neutralizes the strong acid.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer