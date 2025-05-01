Skip to main content
Buffers
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Buffers / Problem 5
Problem 5

Which of the following buffer systems is most effective, given the concentrations: 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.01 M sodium acetate, or 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.1 M sodium acetate?