Analytical Chemistry
Buffers
Buffers
Problem 5
Which of the following buffer systems is most effective, given the concentrations: 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.01 M sodium acetate, or 0.1 M acetic acid and 0.1 M sodium acetate?
A
Neither is effective
B
0.1 M acetic acid and 0.1 M sodium acetate
C
Both are equally effective
D
0.1 M acetic acid and 0.01 M sodium acetate
