Analytical Chemistry
Buffers
Problem 1
Buffers
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Buffers / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does the concentration of buffer components affect buffer capacity?
A
Higher concentrations decrease buffer capacity.
B
Higher concentrations increase buffer capacity.
C
Lower concentrations increase buffer capacity.
D
Concentration has no effect on buffer capacity.
