Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Buffers
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Buffers
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Buffers / Problem 3
Problem 3
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.2 M formic acid (p
K
a
= 3.75) and 0.1 M sodium formate.
A
4.25
B
4.05
C
3.45
D
3.75
AI tutor
0
Show Answer