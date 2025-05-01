Skip to main content
Buffers
Buffers
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Buffers / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is a buffer in the context of analytical chemistry?
A
A solution that contains a weak acid and its conjugate base.
B
A solution that contains a strong acid and its conjugate base.
C
A solution that contains a strong base and its conjugate acid.
D
A solution that contains a weak base and its conjugate acid.
