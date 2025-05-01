Skip to main content
2. Tools of the Trade / Buoyancy / Problem 5
How do different materials in calibration weights affect true mass calculations?
A
They have no effect on true mass calculations.
B
They change the color of the object being weighed.
C
Different densities alter the buoyancy correction.
D
They only affect the apparent mass, not the true mass.
