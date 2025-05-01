Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Buoyancy
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
2. Tools of the Trade / Buoyancy / Problem 4
Problem 4
If the air density changes to 0.0018 g/mL, how should the buoyancy equation be adjusted?
A
Use the average of the old and new air density values.
B
Use the calibration weight density instead of air density.
C
Ignore the change in air density.
D
Use the new air density value in the equation.
