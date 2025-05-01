Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Buoyancy
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Buoyancy
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
2. Tools of the Trade / Buoyancy / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is buoyancy in the context of analytical chemistry?
A
The force that increases the weight of an object.
B
The force that causes objects to sink in liquids.
C
The upward force exerted by air on an object.
D
The downward force exerted by gravity on an object.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer