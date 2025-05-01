Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Buoyancy
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Buoyancy
2. Tools of the Trade / Buoyancy / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why is it important to consider buoyancy effects in high-precision measurements?
A
Buoyancy only affects measurements in liquids, not gases.
B
Buoyancy effects are negligible in all laboratory settings.
C
Buoyancy can significantly alter the apparent mass, affecting accuracy.
D
Buoyancy has no effect on high-precision measurements.
