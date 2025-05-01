Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Buoyancy
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Buoyancy
2. Tools of the Trade / Buoyancy / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which factor contributes to the uncertainty in weighing an object on an analytical balance?
A
The color of the object.
B
The shape of the object.
C
The temperature of the object.
D
Airflow causing buoyancy.
