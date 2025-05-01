Skip to main content
Dependence of Solubility on pH
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Dependence of Solubility on pH / Problem 4
Problem 4
Analyze the effect of decreasing pH on the solubility of magnesium hydroxide.
A
Solubility increases as the solution becomes more acidic.
B
Solubility decreases as the solution becomes more basic.
C
Solubility decreases as the solution becomes more acidic.
D
Solubility remains constant regardless of pH changes.
