Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Dependence of Solubility on pH
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Dependence of Solubility on pH
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Dependence of Solubility on pH / Problem 5
Problem 5
Evaluate the effect of adding sodium hydroxide to a solution of iron(III) chloride on its solubility.
A
Solubility increases due to the formation of a complex ion.
B
Solubility decreases due to the formation of iron(III) hydroxide precipitate.
C
Solubility remains unchanged as iron(III) chloride is insoluble.
D
Solubility increases due to the common ion effect.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer