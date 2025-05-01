Skip to main content
Dependence of Solubility on pH
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Dependence of Solubility on pH / Problem 2
Problem 2
Synthesize a scenario where the addition of a strong acid to a solution containing sodium acetate increases the solubility of acetic acid.
A
The strong acid donates protons, converting acetate ions to acetic acid, increasing solubility.
B
The strong acid forms a precipitate with acetate ions, decreasing solubility.
C
The strong acid increases the pH, decreasing solubility.
D
The strong acid has no effect on the solubility of acetic acid.
