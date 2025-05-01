Skip to main content
Dependence of Solubility on pH
Dependence of Solubility on pH
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Dependence of Solubility on pH / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following salts will form a basic solution when dissolved in water?
A
Ammonium chloride
B
Sodium chloride
C
Sodium acetate
D
Potassium nitrate
