Analytical Chemistry
Dependence of Solubility on pH
Dependence of Solubility on pH
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium / Dependence of Solubility on pH / Problem 3
Problem 3
Evaluate the effect of adding hydrochloric acid to a solution of calcium carbonate on its solubility.
A
Solubility remains unchanged as calcium carbonate is insoluble.
B
Solubility decreases due to the formation of calcium chloride.
C
Solubility increases due to the formation of carbonic acid.
D
Solubility decreases due to the common ion effect.
