Filtration & Evaporation
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Filtration & Evaporation
Problem 5
How does a vacuum pump enhance the filtration process in a Buchner funnel setup?
A
It creates a vacuum that draws the filtrate faster and decreases the temperature to help recrystallize partially dissolved solids.
B
It increases the pressure to dissolve the solid completely.
C
It heats the solution to evaporate the solvent.
D
It acts as a catalyst to speed up the reaction.
